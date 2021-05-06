Tamilisai Soundararaja

PUDUCHERRY

06 May 2021 00:49 IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan chairs meet

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday directed the authorities to take steps to enhance fire safety measures in hospitals during the summer season in the wake of reports of deadly fires in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Lt. Governor, who chaired a meeting of top officials at the Raj Nivas, said hospitals in the Union Territory should take necessary precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents, particularly in view of the summer season.

Protecting patients

Necessary steps have to be taken on a war-footing to procure fire safety equipment, and measures taken to protect COVID-19/non-COVID-19 patients in the hospitals from the summer heat. The Government General Hospital and JIPMER have to be advised to be prepared to provide specialised medical treatment to the public to deal with the effects of exposure to the sun during summer.

The meeting was attended by officials, including advisers to the Lt. Governor C. Chandramouli and A.P. Maheshwari, and Secretary (Health) T. Arun.