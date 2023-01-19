ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement teams remove unauthorised banners and cutouts in Puducherry

January 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Move follows Collector E. Vallavan’s order directing removal of all unauthorised banners, hoardings, and cutouts from January 19

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement teams have started a special drive from Thursday to remove unauthorised banners across Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Enforcement teams attached to various line departments on Thursday started a special drive to remove banners, flex advertisements, and cutouts that had cropped up in several parts of the city. The move followed District Collector E. Vallavan’s order directing the removal of all unauthorised banners, hoardings, and cutouts from January 19.

According to official sources, enforcement teams from the concerned local bodies and the Public Works Department were involved in the operation. They removed the banners erected by political parties and business establishments at Vengatta Subba Reddiar square and Cuddalore Road. The drive would continue across the city over the next few days.

The erecting of caste-based cut-outs, banners, hoardings, and wall paintings have been prohibited by the Local Administration Department, Puducherry since 2009.

In spite of strict orders, political parties, caste-based organisations commercial establishments, and other individual groups had been erecting cut-outs, banners, hoardings, and wall paintings at public places and important junctions.

