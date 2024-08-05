Endoscopy done on elderly patient who consumed acid

Doctors at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) successfully undertook a timely endoscopy procedure to save the life of an 86-year-old male patient who was admitted to hospital in an emergency condition due to corrosive poisoning from accidental ingestion of acid.

According to press note, the patient who was brought to the General Medicine OPD recently by his son had a history of vomiting and dysphagia, being unable to swallow saliva. Upon examination, doctors suspected a case of corrosive poisoning due to alleged ingestion of toilet cleaner liquid.

Given the critical nature of corrosive poisoning, which can cause severe damage to the esophagus within 72 hours, and considering the patient’s advanced age and emergency condition, an immediate multidisciplinary consultation was not feasible. The medical team, led by Ravindhra Bharathi, decided to carry out the emergency endoscopy procedure.

The endoscopy revealed extensive ulceration, erythematous mucosa, active bleeding, and necrotic mucosa extending from the upper esophagus to the pylorus. A nasogastric (NG) tube was placed under endoscopic guidance without the use of anaesthesia or sedation.

The timely intervention, proper diagnosis, and initiating prompt treatment saved the patient’s life. Post the procedure, the patient remained stable and was started on NG tube feeds the following day, which he tolerated well, doctors said.

