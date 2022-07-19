Encroachments removed on Puducherry-Villupuram Road

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 19:54 IST

Drive follows four fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders on the stretch in the recent days: official

The Puducherry District Administration on Tuesday removed encroachments on the stretch from Indira Gandhi Square to Reddiayarpalayam on Puducherry-Villupuram Road. A team led by Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality Suresh Raj, Tahsildar Rajesh Khanna and officials from the Highways wing of the Public Works Department, removed wayside encroachments near Kamban Nagar. The anti-encroachment drive, said an official, was launched following four fatal accidents mostly involving two-wheeler riders that occurred on the stretch in the recent days. Temporary shelters constructed on pavements were removed. Stern action would be initiated against those occupying the pavements, the official said. The district administration on Monday had conducted a drive against encroachments on Cuddalore Road , the official said.



