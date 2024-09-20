ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments removed near Chief Secretariat

Published - September 20, 2024 12:31 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Illegal structures constructed on Rue Saint Martin near Chief Secretariat were removed on Thursday.

The Pondicherry Municipality on Thursday conducted an encroachment drive near the Chief Secretariat. Tea shops and eateries constructed on Rue Saint Martin close to the Chief Secretariat were removed during the drive.

The illegally-constructed structures on the platforms were causing obstruction to movement of traffic, said a municipality official adding that a survey was on to identify encroachments on roads. The drive was conducted with police protection, he added.

The District Road Safety Committee headed by Collector A. Kulothungan in its recent meetings had issued direction to the Revenue and Municipal authorities to clampdown on encroachments. The Collector had directed the authorities to remove encroachments that cause obstruction to pedestrians and movement of vehicles in the town.

