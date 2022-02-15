Encroachments removed in Lawspet

Deputy Collector issued orders to PWD

The Public Works Department on Tuesday removed encroachments at Lawspet.

PWD officials with the support of the police and the officials of the Revenue Department removed constructions in front of shops from Latha Steel to the Airport area in Lawspet.

Deputy Collector, Revenue North, Kandasamy, had issued a direction to the PWD to remove encroachments on the road following complaints from the public. The PWD was asked to remove all illegal constructions and clear the platforms before February 18.

Residents have been demanding the removal of encroachments and display materials kept by shops on Airport Road at Lawspet.