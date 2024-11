Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan administered the National Integration Pledge to officers and staff at the Raj Nivas on Tuesday.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, was also present.

In a separate function organised at the Chief Secretariat, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan administered the pledge to government secretaries and employees. S.D. Sundaresan, government secretary, read out the oath in Tamil.