Puducherry

Employees, pensioners of local bodies take out rally

Employees of Municipalities and Commune Panchayats taking out a rally in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 11, 2022 20:00 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:01 IST

Hundreds of employees belonging to Municipalities and Commune Panchayats on Thursday took out a march in the town demanding direct payment of salary by the government.  They took out the march from Swadheshi Mill Complex and the procession, after passing through Anna Salai and Nehru Street, ended near Immaculate Church. Pensioners of Municipalities and Commune Panchayats also participated in the march.

At present, the Municipalities and Commune Panchayats disburse salary and pension from own resources. The civic bodies are finding it difficult to raise resources to meet their committed expenditure. The cash strapped local bodies are finding it difficult to provide timely salary and pension. Some local bodies have several months of pending salary and pension. The government should take over the responsibility of salary payment, they said. 

