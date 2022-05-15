Employability training helps students bag jobs

Over 100 students placed in technology-manufacturing companies

Over 100 students who underwent an employability training programme at the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College have been placed in technology-manufacturing companies in and around Puducherry.

The training was a collaboration between the college, Lenovo India and TNS India Foundation (TNSIF).

The college recently hosted a certificate distribution ceremony, attended by District Collector E. Vallavan, to mark the successful completion of the training of 150 students under the ‘Campus to Corporate Careers Program’.

Around 100 students, who were part of this programme, were provided on-the-job training at the Lenovo manufacturing plant in Puducherry. These students have now been placed at manufacturing companies in and around Puducherry, including Lenovo India Pvt. Ltd., Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd., Foxconn Technology India Pvt. Ltd. and Leo Fasteners by TNSIF.

The participants were pursuing Diploma courses from Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College and ITI courses from Women’s ITI College, Vambakeerapalayam, Puducherry, and Women’s ITI College, Cuddalore. All candidates were trained in soft skills and given career counselling and job placement support.

“With the support given by Lenovo, we were able to expand the programme to Puducherry last year, and have received a remarkable response. Together, we will continue to create a meaningful impact on our youth, bridge the skill gap and lead the nation towards achieving economic development,” said Rupa Bohra, Managing Director, TNSIF.

Shrikanth Dhanakshirur, Director, Manufacturing, Lenovo India, said, “It is important that students now gain hands-on practical training experience before formally joining the manufacturing workforce.”

Lenovo India had partnered with TNSIF in March 2021 for the programme to train college-going youth in 21 st Century skills and place them in gainful formal employment.

V. Passoupathi, Principal, Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College, said the college looked forward to more of this kind of Industry–Institute interaction.