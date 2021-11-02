Emphasis is on time-bound implementation of master plan

PUDUCHERRY

02 November 2021 23:27 IST

Reconstituted governing board of Auroville Foundation meets

The first meeting of the recently-reconstituted governing board of Auroville Foundation has placed emphasis on a time-bound implementation of the master plan (2025-26) that reflects the original vision of the universal township set up in 1968 by Mirra Alfassa, reverentially called “The Mother”.

The governing board, which met under the new chairman and Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Tuesday, discussed ways to carry forward the goals in sectors ranging across housing, infrastructure and greening initiatives in Auroville.

The board’s endorsement of a renewed thrust on fast-tracking Auroville’s master plan vision also ties in with the year-long 150th birth anniversary year celebrations of Sri Aurobindo, The Mother’s spiritual mentor.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also on the nine-member board, also participated in addition to Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation.

“The message was very clear that the implementation of the master plan has to be expedited,” Ms. Jayanti Ravi told The Hindu.

Apart from mooting strengthening of economic activities, especially increasing youth engagement and inviting people who are aligned with the ideals to join Auroville, the board also decided on further greening of the township to offset any potential loss from embarking on the development initiatives.

The board members symbolically launched the greening drive by planting saplings near the Bharat Nivas.

They also visited the Matrimandir and had interactions with members of the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER), the Working Committee and the Town Development Council. An interaction with the Aurovilian community took place at the Unity Pavilion.

Auroville’s galaxy plan broadly envisages establishment of four zones — industrial, cultural, residential and international — growing radially out of the Matrimandir, the soul of the township, rather like concentric circles.

The zones, each reflecting specific aspects of community life, would be interconnected through what is termed the ‘Crown’, the second circular road around the Matrimandir.

The Crown area which will share common land arcs with the four main zones has been conceived as a special feeder zone providing service facilities to support the activities across zones. Also central to the master plan is ringing the city area with a green belt consisting of forested areas, farms and sanctuaries with scattered settlements for those involved in agrarian pursuits.

While under the 2025 perspective plan, Auroville would house an integrated global community of 50,000, the focus is now on readying built-up infrastructure to accommodate at least around 15,000 residents who share the Auroville philosophy, a spokesman said. The township now has about 3,000 residents from 54 nations.

“The board has conveyed the full support of the Centre in nurturing the township project in accordance with the founding vision because of its international character,” he added.

Auroville was conceptualised as a place on earth belonging to none in particular but rather to humanity as a whole, that fosters unending education and serves a bridge between the past and the future.

“The board will have quarterly meetings to review the progress of projects in the township”, said Ms. Jayanti Ravi.