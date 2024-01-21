Emergency, critical services to be available tomorrow, says Jipmer

January 21, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has stated that in spite of the half-day holiday on Monday (January 22, 2024) in connection with the ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, all emergency services and pre-booked specialised critical care/scanning services will be available in the forenoon.

A press note said emergency services would be available unhindered during this half-day holiday period, as was the case on Saturday afternoons/Sundays/Holidays. Further, all the specialised imaging services (such as CT Scan, MRI Scan etc.,) and critical services (such as day care haemodialysis) for which prior appointments had been given will go on as per schedule, the JIPMER Medical Superintendent said.

Patients who have been given specific prior appointments for consultation, such as in Nephrology OPD, will also be seen as already scheduled. The afternoon clinics on Monday will work from 2:30 p.m. onwards as usual and will continue till later than usual, if required, till all the patients who report for these have been seen. Pharmacy services and sample collection for laboratory tests will be available from 2:30 p.m. onwards.

Limited services for these will also be open in the morning for any patients who may turn up. In case of any problem, patients and their attendants may contact the Senior Medical Officer posted for this purpose on the ground floor of the Screening OPD building.