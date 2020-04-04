Emergency call centreopened in Oulgaret

The Oulgaret Municipality has established a multi-lingual emergency call centre to provide various citizen-centric services, including telemedicine, teleyoga, psychological counselling and delivery of medicines, groceries and vegetables. Those who want to get their services can call 7806801159, 7806801160, 7806801161 (Tamil and English) and 7806801162 (French). The centre will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality M. Kankandasamy said in a release on Saturday.