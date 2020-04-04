Puducherry

Emergency call centreopened in Oulgaret

The Oulgaret Municipality has established a multi-lingual emergency call centre to provide various citizen-centric services, including telemedicine, teleyoga, psychological counselling and delivery of medicines, groceries and vegetables. Those who want to get their services can call 7806801159, 7806801160, 7806801161 (Tamil and English) and 7806801162 (French). The centre will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality M. Kankandasamy said in a release on Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 11:25:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/emergency-call-centreopened-in-oulgaret/article31260093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY