Eligible voters can produce these alternatives to EPIC

April 04, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Elections Department has notified the list of identity documents that would be accepted if voters are unable to produce their EPIC for exercising franchise in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

District Election Officer A. Kulothungan said that the Election Commission of India had designated 12 alternative documents as proof of identity for voters without EPIC.

These are Aadhaar, MNREGA job card, passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited companies, official identity cards issued to Mps/MLAs/MLCs, and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.