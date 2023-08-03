Eleventh Puducherry international documentary film festival begins on August 4

August 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

From exploring the dynamic of a grassroots protest and the complexities of human relationships to a portrayal of the struggles of the marginalised, a range of thought-provoking issues will be foregrounded at the 11th Puducherry International Documentary Short Film Festival, beginning on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The three-day festival at the Alliance Francaise will feature 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, including an array of award-winning documentaries.

The collaborators for the free-entry event are the Puducherry Film Forum, Films Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation of India, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers/Artists’ Association and the Alliance Francaise Pondichery.

The curtain goes up on the festival on August 4 at 5 p.m., with the screening of My Imaginary Country by Chilean film-maker Patricio Guzman which turns the lens on a new kind of grassroots protest in which every volunteer is a citizen journalist, and a hundred mobile phone cameras document atrocities of the army and the police.

This will be followed by screening of two other documentaries.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, general manager, National Film Development Corporation, D. Ramakrishnan, director M. Sivakumar, editor B. Lenin and actor Rohini are among the dignitaries expected to join the event, said K. R. Ravichandran and S. Ramachandran, festival organisers.

Alliance Francaise Director Laurent Jalicous, who launched a festival booklet, underscored the importance of documentaries in this age of misinformation. He pointed out that the French documentary filmmaker Agnes Varda put it aptly when she said: “Documentaries are essays, attempts to understand the world, to understand others and understand yourself”.

“In a world where misinformation can spread like wildfire, documentary cinema stands as a beacon of truth,” Mr. Jalicous said.

According to there organisers, there will be back-to-back screenings on Saturday and Sunday. Several filmmakers will share experiences with participants after the screening. About 120 delegates, including students of mass communication from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are attending.

The highlights of the festival include a strong presence of Tamil entries (11 films in the local language), a screening of The Transformation, a short film on Sri Aurobindo as a sesquicentennial tribute to the nationalist-philosopher, and three films made by community college students.

The overseas section also features entries from France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and Sri Lanka. The festival fare also has three animation films in the mix.

The festival is on until August 6, 2023.