Electricity workers’ stir from Thursday

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 30, 2022 18:07 IST

Electricity workers, on the warpath against the privatisation of power distribution in the Union Territory, have given notice for a work-to-rule agitation from Thursday to protest the outsourcing of more functions of the State-run utility.

In the notice to the Superintending Engineer and head of the Puducherry Electricity Department, the Electricity Engineers and Employees’ Privatisation/Corporatisation Protest Committee said the work-to-rule stir was meant to oppose a new G.O. according approval for outsourcing spot meter reading and billing for Low Tension consumers.

P. Velmurugan, general secretary of the protest committee, said the implementation of the G.O as part of the larger privatisation plan would add to the inconvenience faced by the public by way of possible errors in meter reading.

Besides, the process, if carried out by less experienced persons, will also result in losses to the exchequer as the correctness of the reading cannot be ensured. In such a situation, the responsibility for the losses cannot be passed on fully to the outsourcing agency, the committee said.

The stir comes in the wake of an agitation held on Monday, condemning the government’s attempts to rush through the privatisation of the electricity sector without safeguarding employee benefits or consulting with the stakeholders.

The committee urged the authorities to take steps to safeguard employee benefits and stakeholder interests before proceeding with the privatisation, failing which the engineers and employees would intensify their agitation in the days to come.

