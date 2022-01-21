Puducherry

Electricity employees to hold indefinite strike

The Electricity Engineers and Employers Privatisation Protest Committee has decided to go on an indefinite strike from February 1 to oppose the Centre’s decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

C. Arulmozhe, president of the association, said the government could not give a convincing reason for the decision to privatise power distribution. The Under Secretary to government chaired a meeting on January 20 to explain the benefits of privatisation to the employees.

“We have made our stand very clear that we want to continue as government staff. So, we decided to start an indefinite strike on February 1,” he said.


