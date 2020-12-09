Puducherry

Electricity Department to hire 42 engineers

The Puducherry Electricity Department will recruit 42 junior engineers on contract basis for three years.

A press note said eligibility is a degree in electrical engineering/diploma in electrical or electronics engineering with three years post-qualification experience in the field of operation and maintenance of power system transmission and distribution in a reputed industry/utility.

The age limit is between 18 and 30 years (age relaxation is applicable as per government rules). The window is open for natives of Puducherry. They are eligible to apply through online mode. Details are available at recruitment.py.gov.in

The closing date is 5 p.m. on January 4.

