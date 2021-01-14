Electricity dept. staff suspend stir following talks with CM

Electricity workers on an indefinite strike from Monday to oppose the Centre’s move to privatise the power distribution sector in the Union Territory have temporarily postponed their agitation following talks convened by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday night.
At the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated his assurance to the representatives of the joint action committee of engineers and other staff cadre of the Puducherry Electricity Department that he would secure for the union leaders an audience with the Union Power Minister in Delhi.
P. Velmurugan, general secretary of the Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee said on the basis of the assurance it was decided to postpone the strike until the talks in Delhi.
However, the JAC has warned that the indefinite strike would be resumed from February 1 if talks failed to materialise by the end of this month.
All employees and engineers, including those at sub stations, would join the action, the JointAction Committee said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath