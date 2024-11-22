ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Department to disconnect services to defaulters in Puducherry

Published - November 22, 2024 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

No restoration of connection till dues are settled in full, says department

The Hindu Bureau

The Electricity Department will disconnect services of defaulting consumers in the rural south division to ensure efficient management of the power distribution network.

A press note from the office of the executive engineer (rural-south) said the services of consumers who had failed to pay pending bill amounts would be disconnected in areas, such as Ariyankuppam, Kirumampakkam, Bahour, Karikalampakkam, Vadamangalam, Thiruvandarcoil, Vadalur, Kariyamanikkam and Karayambuthur.

Stating that the connections would be restored only on payment of the pending amount in full, the Department appealed to the consumers to clear their outstanding dues to avoid snapping of power supply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US