Electricity Department to disconnect services to defaulters in Puducherry

The Electricity Department will disconnect services of defaulting consumers in the rural south division to ensure efficient management of the power distribution network.

A press note from the office of the executive engineer (rural-south) said the services of consumers who had failed to pay pending bill amounts would be disconnected in areas, such as Ariyankuppam, Kirumampakkam, Bahour, Karikalampakkam, Vadamangalam, Thiruvandarcoil, Vadalur, Kariyamanikkam and Karayambuthur.

Stating that the connections would be restored only on payment of the pending amount in full, the Department appealed to the consumers to clear their outstanding dues to avoid snapping of power supply.