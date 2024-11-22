 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Electricity Department to disconnect services to defaulters in Puducherry

No restoration of connection till dues are settled in full, says department

Published - November 22, 2024 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Electricity Department will disconnect services of defaulting consumers in the rural south division to ensure efficient management of the power distribution network.

A press note from the office of the executive engineer (rural-south) said the services of consumers who had failed to pay pending bill amounts would be disconnected in areas, such as Ariyankuppam, Kirumampakkam, Bahour, Karikalampakkam, Vadamangalam, Thiruvandarcoil, Vadalur, Kariyamanikkam and Karayambuthur.

Stating that the connections would be restored only on payment of the pending amount in full, the Department appealed to the consumers to clear their outstanding dues to avoid snapping of power supply.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.