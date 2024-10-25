ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Department to disconnect power supply to 22 plastic-manufacturing units

Published - October 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has directed the Electricity Department to immediately disconnect the power supply of 22 plastic-manufacturing units over failure to register their units under the Extended Producer Responsibility Rules, 2022.  

According to N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC, the Committee had directed all plastic manufacturers to register themselves through the centralised online portal, which is exclusively for extended producer responsibility (EPR) to prevent disconnection of power supply to their units.

As per EPR rules (notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change), all existing and new manufacturers of plastic covers (industrial packaging) should register their units in the EPR portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite reminders, 22 units located in Bahour, Villianur and Nettapakkam communes, Oulgaret municipality, and Polagam and Kottucherry in the Union Territory had failed to register in the portal.  

The PPCC had directed the Electricity Department to immediately disconnect the power supply to these units. Action was initiated against the units under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

