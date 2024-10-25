GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity Department to disconnect power supply to 22 plastic-manufacturing units

Published - October 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has directed the Electricity Department to immediately disconnect the power supply of 22 plastic-manufacturing units over failure to register their units under the Extended Producer Responsibility Rules, 2022.  

According to N. Ramesh, Member Secretary of PPCC, the Committee had directed all plastic manufacturers to register themselves through the centralised online portal, which is exclusively for extended producer responsibility (EPR) to prevent disconnection of power supply to their units.

As per EPR rules (notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change), all existing and new manufacturers of plastic covers (industrial packaging) should register their units in the EPR portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite reminders, 22 units located in Bahour, Villianur and Nettapakkam communes, Oulgaret municipality, and Polagam and Kottucherry in the Union Territory had failed to register in the portal.  

The PPCC had directed the Electricity Department to immediately disconnect the power supply to these units. Action was initiated against the units under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.