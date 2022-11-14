Electricity Department serves disconnection notice to defaulters

November 14, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

EE issues instructions to disconnect power supply to all industrial and commercial defaulters within a week

The Hindu Bureau

The Electricity Department has appealed to consumers in certain suburban parts of the city to immediately remit outstanding dues in current consumption charges to avoid disconnection. The Executive Engineer Rural (North) O&M issued the notice to consumers in the jurisdiction of Villianur, Boomianpet, Lawspet, Gorimedu, Ashok Nagar, Muthirapalayam, Kalapet, Ramanathapuram, Sedharapet, Thirukkanur and Katterikuppam Operation and Maintenance section of Rural-North Division of the Electricity Department. If the supply is disconnected, the consumers will have to pay the total outstanding dues as on date to get it re-connected. The EE has also issued instructions to disconnect power supply to all the industrial and commercial defaulters immediately within a week and sought a report on the action taken.

