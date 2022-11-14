  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity Department serves disconnection notice to defaulters

EE issues instructions to disconnect power supply to all industrial and commercial defaulters within a week

November 14, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Electricity Department has appealed to consumers in certain suburban parts of the city to immediately remit outstanding dues in current consumption charges to avoid disconnection. The Executive Engineer Rural (North) O&M issued the notice to consumers in the jurisdiction of Villianur, Boomianpet, Lawspet, Gorimedu, Ashok Nagar, Muthirapalayam, Kalapet, Ramanathapuram, Sedharapet, Thirukkanur and Katterikuppam Operation and Maintenance section of Rural-North Division of the Electricity Department. If the supply is disconnected, the consumers will have to pay the total outstanding dues as on date to get it re-connected. The EE has also issued instructions to disconnect power supply to all the industrial and commercial defaulters immediately within a week and sought a report on the action taken.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.