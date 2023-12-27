Electricity Department seeks JERC nod for tariff hike

December 27, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) has approached the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for its nod for effecting another round of tariff revision for 2024-25 as it aims to close in on an estimated cumulative revenue gap of ₹702 crore in the current fiscal.

Once JERC approves, consumers across categories could face a higher tariff regime in addition to a regulatory surcharge of 8% in the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024.

In its prayer to the JERC, the PED has sought approval for a hike in the domestic category of 50 paise per unit (kilo watt hour/kWh) in the 0-100 units per month consumption slab, 75 paise in the 101-200 units slab, 60 paise in the 201-300 unit slab and 70 paise in the slab of over 300 units.

In effect, under the proposed tariff schedule, domestic consumers in various consumption slabs will see hikes from ₹2.25 per unit to ₹2.75 per unit (0-100 units), from ₹3.25 per unit to ₹4 per unit (101-200 units), from ₹5.40 per unit to ₹6 per unit (201-300 units), and from ₹6.80 per unit to ₹7.50 per unit (over 300 units).

Commercial segment hike

In the commercial segment, the proposal is for a 50-paise per unit hike (from ₹6 to ₹6.50) in the 0-100 units consumption slab, a 95-paise per unit hike (from ₹7.05 to ₹8) in the 101-250 slab, and ₹1.20 per unit hike (from ₹7.80 to ₹9) in the above 250 units per month category.

The PED has also proposed a ₹1 per unit hike from Rs. 5.60 kVAh to Rs. 6.50 kVAh in the HT Commercial segment (for contract demand up to 5000 kVA).

The proposed hike in the LT industries sector is 65 paise (from ₹6.35 per unit to ₹7 per unit), 55 paise (from ₹5.45 to ₹6 per kVAh unit) in the HT sector, and 50 paise (from ₹5.50 to ₹6 per kVAh unit) in the EHT sector.

The PED has also proposed hikes in the 50-paise to 70-paise per unit range for cottage industries/poultry/horticulture/pisciculture and 50 paise per unit for One Hut, One Bulb consumers.

There is no change in tariff or fixed charges for farmers and public lighting, while for LT water works, a hike in fixed charges alone from ₹500 per connection per month has been proposed.

The PED’s petition to the JERC laid out a case for the tariff hike based on a range of factors, including a performance review for 2023-24 and the aggregate revenue requirement for 2024–25. It based projections on the norms specified in the Multi Year Tariff Regulations, past performance, and anticipated changes in each element of cost and revenue for the ensuing control period.

The JERC, by convention, would be convening a public consultation early next year regarding the tariff revision proposals before making a decision.

