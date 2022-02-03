Electricity department employees call off strike

PUDUCHERRY

03 February 2022 23:12 IST

The Electricity Engineers and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee has called off the indefinite strike against the move to privatise power in the Union Territory.

The Committee took the decision to temporarily withdraw the strike, following an assurance given by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Power A. Namassivayam that the government would take the employees’ concerns regarding privatisation with the Centre.

Mr Namassivayam said the government would assess the pros and cons of the move again and hold talks with the Centre.

