Electricity consumer grievance redressal programme

The Electricity Department proposes to conduct a public grievance programme under the auspices of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF), Puducherry for consumers in Sedharapet area on Thursday. The session is scheduled at the Sedharapet O&M office between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Department appealed to consumers under the Sedharapet O&M jurisdiction to attend the meeting.


