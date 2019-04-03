Electorate in Puducherry stands at 9,73,410

The electorate in the Union Territory now stands at 9,73,410 with a net addition of 13,595 voters after the latest updation of electoral rolls ahead of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections.

A press statement from the Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou said the final figure, which includes service electors, accounts for the submissions received on expiry of the deadline for nominations on March 26, and represents a 1.42 per cent increase over the 9,59,566 voters determined as on January 31, 2019.

According to the break-up, there are now 4,59,267 men, 5,13,798 women, 96 third gender and 249 service electors in the UT.

According to the CEO, 20,789 electors in the age group of 18-19 years, will be exercising their franchise for the first time in Lok Sabha Parliamentary elections on April 18.

The average number of voters in each of the 30 Assembly segments in the UT is between 30,000 and 34,000.

The highest number of voters are in Villianur (40,793) and Ozhukarai (40,657) while the least number of electors are in Orleanpet (24,382) and (Raj Bhavan (24,382). The five reserved constituencies — Thirubhuvanai, Oussudu, Embalam, Nettapakkam and Nedungadu — account for a net voter strength of 1,58,071 voters.

The electorate in the Thattanchavady Assembly seat, where a byelection will be concurrently held, has also increased from 29,320 voters as of January 31 to 29,763 electors.

There are 14,057 men, 15,697 women, three transgender and six service electors in the Assembly constituency. The byelection will feature 579 first-time voters.

The CEO said the continuous updation of the electoral rolls in the Union Territory of Puducherry was conducted from February 1 to March 26 (last date for filing nomination). The supplementary electoral rolls was published on March 26.

During the exercise, 15,131 of the 15,153 applications for inclusion and 1,536 pleas for deletion were admitted.

The electoral rolls have been posted on www.ceo puducherry.py.gov.in