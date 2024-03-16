Electoral bonds display ‘scientific corruption’ methods of the BJP: Former Puducherry CM

March 16, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “scientific corruption” to raise party funds, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday demanded a detailed probe into the money received through the electoral bond scheme, by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, he said details emerging from the disclosures made on purchasers of electoral bonds revealed that many of the donors were under the scanner of investigating agencies.

“A detailed probe should be conducted to ascertain whether enforcement agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department were used to fill the coffers of the BJP. After the details came into the public domain, it has created a perception that electoral bonds were used by the BJP for scientific corruption,” the Congress leader said.

The BJP was the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, following the introduction of the electoral bond system. Efforts were made by the Central government to not disclose the details through the State Bank of India, fearing public scrutiny of the donors, he said.

“The large sums of money received by the BJP from electoral bonds were used to topple State governments run by Opposition parties and attract leaders from other parties to the BJP,” he alleged.

Questioning L-G’s claims

The Congress leader also questioned the claim made by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Centre has implemented around 400 projects in Puducherry. “This is an utter lie,” he said.

Stating that the Congress would formally announce its candidate for the Puducherry LS seat in a day or two, he said that while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was ready for the elections, the BJP was struggling to find a candidate to contest in the Union Territory.