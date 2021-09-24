Election Observer appointed for Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

24 September 2021 01:05 IST

The State Election Commission has appointed IAS officer K.S. Palanisamy as election observer to Villupuram district for the rural local body polls to be held on October 6 and 9.

According to a release, public can meet the observer in Room No.4 in the Circuit House at the Collectorate complex to lodge complaints on violation of the model code of conduct.

Complaints could be lodged with him over the mobile phone on 75503 72424.

