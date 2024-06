Election for office bearers of the Puducherry Bar Association was conducted at the Combined Court buildings here on Monday. Over 1,000 advocates practising in courts in Puducherry participated in the exercise from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The names of the newly elected members are likely to be announced on Tuesday.

