Election department campaign to improve enrolment of all eligible voters in Puducherry

Officials organised a voter awareness programme in Bharathidasan Government College for Women to reach out to first-time voters

November 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair 6094
Students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women participating in the first-time voters’ awareness programme held at the college in Puducherry on Friday.

Students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women participating in the first-time voters’ awareness programme held at the college in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

As part of Election Commission of India’s efforts to enrol all eligible voters, the Election department on Friday held a voter awareness programme among college students. 

The department in association with Voters Literacy Club of Bharathidasan Government College for Women organised an awareness programme on the college campus to improve enrolment among first time voters.

A team of officials from the Election department spoke to the students on the importance of exercising their franchise and briefed them about the enrolment process. The students were explained the registration process through www.nvsp.in or by downloading Voter Helpline App.

“We have formed Voters Literacy Clubs in all colleges and also appointed Campus Ambassadors. Using their support, the department will be organising more such camps in colleges as part of the ongoing special summary revision. Those who are completing 18 years by January 2024 will be enrolled as voters,” Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar told The Hindu.

As per the ECI directive, the department will also be collecting applications from those who are going to complete 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2024, he said.

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and Tahsildar, Puducherry, A. Prithivi said around 1,400 first year students of Bharathidasan College would be enrolled as voters in the coming days. “Some of them have enrolled during the awareness programme on Friday itself,” he added.

