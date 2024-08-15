GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elaborate arrangements made for I-Day parade in Puducherry

Published - August 15, 2024 12:09 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
DGP Shalini Singh held a meeting with officers to review I-Day security and traffic arrangements.

DGP Shalini Singh held a meeting with officers to review I-Day security and traffic arrangements. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police department has charted out elaborate security and traffic measures in connection with the customary parade and other events for the 78th Independence Day celebrations scheduled at Gandhi Thidal, Beach Road, Puducherry on Thursday.

Police teams comprising 516 personnel have been formed for the event with the Senior Superintendents of Police mandated to oversee law and order, traffic and security arrangements.

Shalini Singh, Director General of Police, convened a meeting with officers to review the arrangements in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

In Puducherry, traffic diversion has been introduced on certain stretches and designated parking arrangements are in place in the vicinity of the venue of the celebrations.

Ahead of the event, the law and order wing has been undertaking various security measures across the city. Police patrolling and border check posts have been tightened and vehicle checking especially during night hours are intensified. Hotels, lodges and places of stay have been subjected to checks for presence of suspected persons.

The DGP has instructed police officers and field personnel to be courteous in dealing with the general public, especially to be cordial with senior citizens. Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements.

While emphasising that field staff discharge their duties with care and politeness, the police have urged for cooperation of the public for a hassle-free celebration.

