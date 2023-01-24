Elaborate arrangements in place for Republic Day celebrations in Puducherry

January 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Republic Day parade on the Beach Road on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national tricolour near the Gandhi Statue on the Beach Road and review the parade by various contingents of the territorial police, NCC, students and ex-servicemen.

A senior official said Lt. Governor would reach Puducherry by a special aircraft on Thursday morning after attending the Republic Day function in Telangana. The celebrations on the Beach Road would commence at 9. 30 a.m., the official said.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said invitees who are coming from the Northern part of the beach would be allowed to enter the Beach Road through Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade area.

Invitees coming from the Southern side of the Beach Road would be allowed to enter the parade venue through Bussy Street area.

The two wheelers of those who are part of the marching contingents would be allowed to be parked on Romain Rolland Street, Rue de Caseran, Rue Surcouf and Rue Dumas, he said.

No vehicles would be allowed to park on the stretch from Le Cafe to Old Court junction on Saint Louis and Dumas Street. Parking of vehicles would be banned on the stretch from Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salai and GH junction to Rangapillai Street.

The police on Tuesday conducted a full dress rehearsal for the parade on the Beach Road. Various contingents of the police, NCC and students participated in the rehearsal.