Eight sustain burns in Neyveli pipeline burst

Eight persons, including two employees of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), were seriously injured when a steam pipeline burst in one of the units of the Thermal Power Station II at Neyveli on Thursday.

Engineers and contract workers were at the spot at the time of the accident. Thick smoke billowing out of the unit.

Two employees — Sarbudin and Paavadai — and six contract workers — Ranjith Kumar, Manikandan, Balamurugan, Jaishankar, Anbalagan and Shanmugam — sustained burns. Two persons were in critical condition with 70% burns..

Power generation in the 210 MW unit was stalled following the accident while all other units in the station and the other thermal power plants functioned as usual.

According to NLCIL sources, the accident occurred around 5 p.m.. A loud explosion was heard and steam escaped from the pipeline affecting people living in the area. The thermal power station has seven units with a capacity of 210 MW each.

Sources said the pipeline carrying high pressure steam burst following an implosion. Hot steam hit eight workers at the spot, leaving them with burns.

The injured were rushed to the NLCIL General Hospital and later referred to Chennai. Fire tenders from Neyveli took one hour to put out the fire.

An NLCIL official said that a committee had been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.