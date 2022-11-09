Eight persons arrested, 7 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized

Police probing the source of bulk purchase and retail sales of the banned items in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 09, 2022 20:18 IST

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepika along with police officials inspecting the seized tobacco items in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The territorial police have arrested eight persons and seized from their possession around seven tonnes of banned tobacco products.

The seizure of such large quantity was made possible following the arrest of Manikantan, a shop owner at Thendral Nagar near Saram. He was arrested by the police with 100 kg of tobacco products on November 6, the police said.

An interrogation of the accused revealed that he had procured the substance from Shahjahan, a resident of Maduranthagam in Chennai. Further investigation conducted by the police led to the arrest of six more persons and confiscation of four truck loads of tobacco products.

Huge quantity of money and note vending machines were also seized from the arrested persons. Police said they were probing the source of bulk purchase and retail sales of the banned items in Puducherry.

