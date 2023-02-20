HamberMenu
Eight-day Auroville Festival to begin from Tuesday

Each morning will feature concentration, calming and centering activities. Panel discussions in English, lectures in Tamil, discussion series on the City and cultural programmes are scheduled

February 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Auroville Festival, with ‘Sincerity’ as theme, is inspired by the four powers and central petals of The Mother’s symbol. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Auroville will commence an eight-day festival from Tuesday, the birth anniversary of its founder The Mother, and leading up to the 55th anniversary of the founding on February 28.

The Auroville Festival, with ‘Sincerity’ as theme, is inspired by the four powers and central petals of The Mother’s symbol — Maheshwari, Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati, a press release from Auroville said.

During the festival period, from The Mother’s birth anniversary on February 21 to Auroville’s birthday on February 28, the City of Dawn will be examining aspirations and actions through the lens of the theme.

Each morning will feature concentration, calming and centering activities. Panel discussions in English, lectures in Tamil, discussion series on the City and cultural programmes are scheduled. More information can be accessed at www.festival.auroville.org.

