Eight children injured in accident while on their way to school in Puducherry

June 20, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

While one child had to undergo immediate surgery, the others were being treated for minor injuries at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post graduate Institute

The Hindu Bureau

The autorickshaw that collided with the private bus on Bussy Street in Puducherry on June 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Eight children sustained injuries when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling to school, collided with a private bus on Bussy Street on Tuesday (June 20) morning.

All the injured children have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post graduate Institute. Hospital authorities said one child had to undergo immediate surgery. The others were being treated for minor injuries, said a doctor.

The cause of the accident, according to a traffic policeman, was negligent and rash driving by the driver of the private bus. Private buses are banned from operating on the route during morning hours. The autorickshaw was also overcrowded, said a policeman on duty.

In the recent times, there had been several complaints of negligent and rash driving by drivers of private buses in the town. There had also been complaints about unruly behaviour by driver and crew of private buses. There has been no enforcement of traffic rules when it comes to violations by private buses and autorickshaws.

According to police, a case has been registered under section 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code against the driver of the private bus, who absconded immediately after the accident. A case would also be registered against the auto driver, police said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy went to the hospital to meet those who had been injured.

