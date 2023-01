January 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Eight motorbikes were found gutted in the parking area of an apartment in 16th Cross of Krishna Nagar here.

Police said a security guard posted in the apartment first noticed the fire in the motorbikes.

By the time, the occupants of the flats were alerted, eight bikes had got completely damaged. The incident happened on the wee hours of Sunday. A case regarding the incident was registered on Monday, the Lawspet police said.