December 28, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Orleanpet police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in connection with a conspiracy to loot a petrol bunk near Marimalai Adigal SalaI. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Siva, alias Kutty Siva, and seven others from a place behind the petrol station. The police had gathered information about a plan being hatched by the gang to attack the employees of the petrol bunk and flee with cash. Weapons, cell phones and chilli powder were seized from the gang.