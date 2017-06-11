Eight arrested on robbery charge

The police on Saturday arrested eight persons for robbing cash from the employees of four arrack shops after threatening them at knifepoint. The names of the accused were given as Bharanidharan alias Barani (23), Varma alias Mega Varman (24), Udhaya alias Udhayaraj (25), Jai alias Jaya Kumar (23), Saravanan (25), Vivek alias Vaithianathan and Nagaraj.

Police said the accused entered the arrack shops located at Abishegapakkam, Karikalampakkam, Uruvaiyar and Ariyapalayam on May 25 and allegedly robbed the employees of ₹37,000 and two mobile phones.

The police formed a special team and apprehended them on Saturday. They were remanded to custody.