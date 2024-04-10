Eid holiday revised to April 11 for Puducherry; no OP services at JIPMER

April 10, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has revised the holiday in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, that marks the culmination of the month-long Ramzan fasting for the Muslim community, to Thursday, April 11, 2024, instead of Wednesday, April 10, as previously listed in the official calendar for this year.

A revisionary notification from the Home Department said that there would be no change in the public holiday declared on Wednesday for Mahe region. This is in concurrence with the observance of the festival in Kerala, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

Meanwhile, JIPMER has announced that its outpatient services will be unavailable on Thursday on account of the public holiday. A press release from the institution advised the public to avoid visiting the OP departments on the holiday. Emergency services, however, will function as normal, the hospital said.