GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eid holiday revised to April 11 for Puducherry; no OP services at JIPMER

The government revised its holiday from April 10 to April 11 in the official calendar of the year; however, April 10 was still a holiday in Mahe in line with Kerala’s celebration

April 10, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has revised the holiday in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, that marks the culmination of the month-long Ramzan fasting for the Muslim community, to Thursday, April 11, 2024, instead of Wednesday, April 10, as previously listed in the official calendar for this year.

A revisionary notification from the Home Department said that there would be no change in the public holiday declared on Wednesday for Mahe region. This is in concurrence with the observance of the festival in Kerala, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

Meanwhile, JIPMER has announced that its outpatient services will be unavailable on Thursday on account of the public holiday. A press release from the institution advised the public to avoid visiting the OP departments on the holiday. Emergency services, however, will function as normal, the hospital said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Id-ul-fitr / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.