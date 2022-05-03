Eid celebrated in Puducherry
L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy extend greetings
Thousands of Muslims in Puducherry on Monday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, which marked the completion of the month-long Ramzan fasting.
People from the community, wearing new clothes, congregated at Eid Ka mosque in Nellithope, Big Qubda mosque and Mira Mosque in Mullah Street and Villanur Sultanpet mosque, and attended prayer meetings and greeted each other.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy were among those who extended greetings to Muslims.
