Efforts on to utilise land owned by textile mills for industrial and tourism promotion, says Minister

July 20, 2023 - PUDUCHERRY

The government has initiated the process to utilise the land belonging to the now defunct Anglo French Textiles and Swadeshi Cotton Mills for industrial and tourism promotion activities in Puducherry, Home Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

Participating at the launch of CII Centres of Excellence’s Capacity Building Programme for MSMEs on Thursday, the Minister said the vast area of land where the mills used to function could be utilised to set up an apparel park, IT units and ventures to promote tourism.

The government was in the process of clearing the liabilities of both the mills. According to him, 90% of the arrears of employees who worked at AFT have been cleared. The Centre has now conceded to the territorial administration’s request to waive off interest arrears of loan the Swadeshi Mill owed to the National Textiles Corporation.

The Union Territory has to repay only the principal amount of ₹37 crore. A sum of ₹29 crore had been set aside in the current Budget for repayment of a part of the principal amount this year. Once the liabilities are cleared, the ownership of the mill would be back in the hands of the territorial administration, Mr. Namassivayam who also holds the Education portfolio said.

“The liabilities of both the mills will be cleared very soon. We will take possession of the land and utilise the area for industrial and tourism promotion activities,” the Minister said.

Extending all possible assistance for business promotion, the Minister said the government was also considering the demand of entrepreneurs in Industrial Estates to get ownership of plots. Several entrepreneurs operating in the estates have asked the government to accord ownership title for plots where they have set up units. The demand is being considered, the Minister said.

In his keynote address, Chairman of CII, Southern Region, Kamal Bali said the performance of MSMEs was vital for further growth of Indian economy. The MSME sector has to scale up in terms of performance. The CII was committed to provide all assistance to the sector’s growth, he said.

“For India to become a manufacturing hub, we need to concentrate on the domestic ecosystem and firm-level competitiveness. Along with the two aspects, the intervention of the Central government to create a global ecosystem through right policy measures will help in making the country a manufacturing hub,” the chairman said.

Deputy Chairperson, CII, Southern Region, R. Nandini, Chairman, CII Puducherry A. Joseph Rozario, Vice Chairman, CII Puducherry V. Shanmuganandam and Principal Advisor, CII S. Raghupathy participated.

