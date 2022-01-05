‘Efforts on to make Puducherry a tourism hot spot’

PUDUCHERRY

05 January 2022 00:24 IST

Govt. is implementing a host of schemes to develop the tourism potential of the region: Rangasamy

The government is undertaking a host of schemes to develop the tourism potential of Puducherry and make it a preferred destination, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Tuesday.

In his address at the launch of the 27th International Yoga Festival (January 4-7), Mr. Rangasamy said in spite of its small size, Puducherry was a popular tourist spot for its pretty landscape, spiritual vibes and heritage buildings.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government had already launched schemes, such as extending the Promenade Beach and proposed to develop an artefacts museum at the Arikamedu site, which houses remains of a once-flourishing trade links with Greece and Rome, he said. Besides, temples had been renovated and rivers rejuvenated as part of Centrally-funded projects to boost the heritage and spiritual tourism circuits, he said.

Since ancient times, Puducherry was graced by Siddhars (saints) who were also practitioners of yoga, an integral part of spirituality, the Chief Minister said. It was heartening that the yoga tradition was being sustained through the festival that had attracted several youth from across the country.

Mr. Rangasamy launched augmented reality digital postcards brought out by the Tourism Department.

Earlier, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who launched the festival, said the medical benefits of yoga as complementary medicine for conditions such as diabetes and hypertension were proven. An allopath herself, Ms. Soundararajan said yoga had an important role in disease prevention and health promotion.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said that while the threat of the Omicron variant had initially cast a shadow on the feasibility of the festival, it was at the same time, an occasion to foreground the immunity-boosting and disease-prevention properties associated with yoga. The yoga festival is being held in compliance with all COVID-19 safety norms, including double-vaccinated status as precondition for participation, the Minister said.

Speaker R. Selvam, John Kumar and R. Baskar, MLAs, T. Arun, Tourism Secretary, Priytarshny P., Tourism Director participated.