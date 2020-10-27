Efforts on to fill vacancies in govt. departments: CM

‘Heads asked to furnish details’

Steps are being taken to fill up vacancies in government departments, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Monday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Chief Minister said the recruitment process for police constabulary would start next month.

The government had also initiated steps to fill vacancies in the electricity department.

Heads of departments had been asked to furnish details about upper and lower division clerk vacancies, the Chief Minister said.

The Labour Department had been asked to conduct more job fairs in the coming days, he added.

Blaming the Lt. Governor for the delay in providing salaries for government aided school teachers, he said the teachers are protesting for the last 10 months demanding salary.

The Chief Minister said he was again forwarding the file for financial sanction. Sanction could be given to disburse two thirds of the pending salary and the remaining could be given after checking anomalies in the amount remitted by the schools to the exchequer. The aided schools are bound to remit the tuition fee collected from the students to the government coffers.

Flays T.N. govt.

The Chief Minister also flayed the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to register a case against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for his reported remarks about women.

The BJP had twisted the statement of Mr. Thirumavalavan and filed a false complaint with the intention to tarnish his image, he said.