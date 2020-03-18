Educational institutions, malls, theatres to be shut till March 31: Narayanasamy

Colleges, schools, malls, gymnasiums and theatres will be closed in Puducherry from Wednesday till March 31 as a precautionary measure to deal with the epidemic, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters after chairing a high-level meeting to review measures to check the spread of virus at the Chief Secretariat, the Chief Minister said there is a need to keep vigil taking into account the prevailing situation within and outside the country.

Sunday market would not be allowed to function for the time being, he said, adding that a decision on closure of liquor outlets would be taken in a day or two.

The government has intimated Chennai, Kannur, Kozhikode and Hyderabad airport authorities to inform it about foreign nationals travelling to Puducherry, he said. Institutions which have already scheduled exams would conduct them as per the calendar, he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to those holding public gatherings, including marriages to restrict the invitees. Heads of religious institutions have been asked to provide facility for devotees to maintain personal hygiene, he added.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F. Shahjahan, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary National Disaster Management Authority held a separate meeting with Mr. Rao and other officials to discuss strategies to be adopted in case of an outbreak.