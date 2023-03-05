Educational institutions in Villupuram asked to submit applications for grant of concurrence

March 05, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai has given six more months for educational institutions functioning in non-plan areas to get concurrence for their buildings. In a statement, Villupuram Collector C. Palani said the Housing and Urban Development Department had issued guidelines for grant of concurrence for such buildings constructed and functioning before January 1, 2011.

Under the scheme, an opportunity is given to those who have missed the submission of applications earlier. It is also informed that those who are interested to obtain concurrence under this scheme may submit applications on the website https://tcp.tn.gov.in till June 30, 2023. They should submit the documents mentioned in the relevant Government Order and obtain concurrence for their buildings. Further details can be had from the District Town and Country Planning Office in Villupuram.

