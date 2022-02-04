Educational institutions in U.T. reopen

CHENNAI

Some schools decided to conduct classes on alternate days taking into account lack of space: officials

All educational institutions re-opened as in pre-COVID-19 days in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday.

Regular classes which were suspended after the pandemic hit the country resumed with almost full attendance in schools and colleges.

The institutions resumed classes by following COVID-19 norms, including thermal scanning and hand sanitising before allowing students to entre the campus.

Certain schools have decided to conduct classes on alternate days taking into account lack of space to accommodate all students following social distancing norms, said School Education Director P. T. Rudra Goud.

“We have given the discretion to the heads of institutions to conduct the classes on regular or alternate days depending on the space and classrooms available,” he said.

CPI (M)’s charge

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday said students, especially in suburban and rural areas, were made to sit on the portico and playgrounds to attend lessons as classrooms were used to stock free rice.

Party secretary R. Rajangam in a statement said the Education Department had handed over several schools to stock rice meant for distribution under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme.

The government said it was forced to store rice in schools due to closure of ration shops.

The decision to stock the rice forced authorities to take classes outside the classrooms when schools resumed on Friday.