Educational institutions in Puducherry to soon be converted into temporary jails

The Indira Gandhi Government Arts and Science College and Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kathirkamam will be soon converted into temporary prisons to hold people caught for violating lockdown rules.

The Public Works Department is in the process of making alterations to both the educational institutions, which are situated close together.

The halls in both the institutes are being converted as rooms for inmates to stay. A common kitchen is also being readied, a senior official told The Hindu.

The Central Prison at Kalapet was shut following the lockdown, and it currently houses 159 inmates.

“Immediately after the announcement of the lockdown, as many as 89 under-trials were released on bail to de-congest the jail. Since we don’t have a sub jail, we need to set up temporary prisons to accommodate lockdown violators and also those who are caught for various other offences,” the official said.

So far, the police have registered 2,826 cases against persons for violating prohibitory orders and seized 15,829 vehicles. Around 1,200 persons were arrested and released on personal bail during the lockdown period, said the official.